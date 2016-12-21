Nardwuar Releases Old Interviews With Destiny's Child and Solange

With Beyonce's Lemonade and Solange's A Seat at the Table frequently topping year-end discussions , Nardwuar picked a solid time to release archival interviews with the Knowles sisters. Digging into his own vault, the Human Serviette dropped brief conversations he had with Destiny's Child and a 16-year-old Solange on his social media channels.

