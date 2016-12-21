Man cooks up a boomboxa to frighten package thieves
Jaireme Barrow of Tacoma was tired of people stealing the packages off his front porch. So he rigged up a box with a shotgun blank and a firing pin, where, if you try to take the box off his front porch, it fires the blank round off.
