Luis Garcia-Campos, Legal Immigrant in Portland, Is Released From Detention
Luis Garcia-Campos, the Portland man ordered deported to Venezuela f or a first-time drug offense , is set to be released from immigration detention on an $8,000 bond, his attorney announced Tuesday. The news doesn't mean Garcia-Campos, a 32-year-old legal immigrant who arrived in the United States as a teenager, escapes the threat of deportation.
