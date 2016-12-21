Just in time for Christmas, Satan club opens at Wash. elementary school
This is what you get when you combine political correctness, anti-Americanism and multiculturalism - a Washington state elementary school will now have a Satan club after school program. By law, the Tacoma Public Schools is obligated to allow the Satanic Temple to offer an after-school program at Point Defiance Elementary School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|3 hr
|Chris K
|29
|Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15)
|Dec 18
|Tacoma business o...
|5
|Party specifics in TAC
|Dec 16
|Dezblowcaine
|3
|Interfor Completes Sale of Tacoma Sawmill Property
|Dec 2
|Ted Smith
|1
|Tacoma Asatru Kindred
|Dec 1
|Bolling
|1
|Officer shot earlier in Tacoma, Wash., has died
|Nov 30
|openmind693
|1
|lost cat
|Nov 26
|Concerned family
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC