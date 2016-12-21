Just in time for Christmas, Satan clu...

Just in time for Christmas, Satan club opens at Wash. elementary school

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Gateway Pundit

This is what you get when you combine political correctness, anti-Americanism and multiculturalism - a Washington state elementary school will now have a Satan club after school program. By law, the Tacoma Public Schools is obligated to allow the Satanic Temple to offer an after-school program at Point Defiance Elementary School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16) 3 hr Chris K 29
Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15) Dec 18 Tacoma business o... 5
Party specifics in TAC Dec 16 Dezblowcaine 3
News Interfor Completes Sale of Tacoma Sawmill Property Dec 2 Ted Smith 1
Tacoma Asatru Kindred Dec 1 Bolling 1
Officer shot earlier in Tacoma, Wash., has died Nov 30 openmind693 1
lost cat Nov 26 Concerned family 1
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,595 • Total comments across all topics: 277,268,427

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC