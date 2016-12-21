Jeep Owner Builds Elaborate Shotgun S...

Jeep Owner Builds Elaborate Shotgun Shell-Exploding Contraption To Fend Off Parts Thieves

Friday Dec 16 Read more: Jalopnik

Thieves kept stealing Jaireme Barrow's Jeep Wrangler parts right off his front porch, so the Tacoma, Washington native fought back by building a trap that sets off a 12-gauge shotgun blank and scares the living bejesus out of idiot burglars. Don't worry, it won't hurt anyone, but it's the last noise any would-be thief wants to hear.

