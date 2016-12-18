J.D. Rockefeller-owned 1917 Crane Simplex Roadtrip To 2017 NAIAS Detroit
Historic coach-built vehicle will be displayed during stops on 'The Drive Home II' winter road rally across Northeastern states and the North American International Auto Show TACOMA, Wash. America's Automotive Trust will highlight a century of automotive innovation as one of its member organizations, LeMay America's Car Museum , and the North American International Auto Show spotlight a 1917 Crane Simplex Model 5 at events during its 12-day winter road rally called "The Drive Home II: The Heritage Run."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Auto Channel.
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|3 hr
|Chris K
|29
|Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15)
|Dec 18
|Tacoma business o...
|5
|Party specifics in TAC
|Dec 16
|Dezblowcaine
|3
|Interfor Completes Sale of Tacoma Sawmill Property
|Dec 2
|Ted Smith
|1
|Tacoma Asatru Kindred
|Dec 1
|Bolling
|1
|Officer shot earlier in Tacoma, Wash., has died
|Nov 30
|openmind693
|1
|lost cat
|Nov 26
|Concerned family
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC