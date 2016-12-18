J.D. Rockefeller-owned 1917 Crane Sim...

J.D. Rockefeller-owned 1917 Crane Simplex Roadtrip To 2017 NAIAS Detroit

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: The Auto Channel

Historic coach-built vehicle will be displayed during stops on 'The Drive Home II' winter road rally across Northeastern states and the North American International Auto Show TACOMA, Wash. America's Automotive Trust will highlight a century of automotive innovation as one of its member organizations, LeMay America's Car Museum , and the North American International Auto Show spotlight a 1917 Crane Simplex Model 5 at events during its 12-day winter road rally called "The Drive Home II: The Heritage Run."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Auto Channel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16) 3 hr Chris K 29
Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15) Dec 18 Tacoma business o... 5
Party specifics in TAC Dec 16 Dezblowcaine 3
News Interfor Completes Sale of Tacoma Sawmill Property Dec 2 Ted Smith 1
Tacoma Asatru Kindred Dec 1 Bolling 1
Officer shot earlier in Tacoma, Wash., has died Nov 30 openmind693 1
lost cat Nov 26 Concerned family 1
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,595 • Total comments across all topics: 277,268,401

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC