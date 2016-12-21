FOLLOWUP: Port commissioners unanimously approve pursuing USNS Bob Hope for Terminal 5
Last Thursday, we published the Northwest Seaport Alliance announcement of a special meeting to authorize pursuit of an interim proposal for West Seattle's Terminal 5 - serving as the berth for the Military Sealift Command 's USNS Bob Hope . The meeting was held first thing Monday morning; we weren't able to cover it in person but have just listened to the audio on the NWSA website .
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Fri
|Go Blue Forever
|30
|Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15)
|Dec 18
|Tacoma business o...
|5
|Party specifics in TAC
|Dec 16
|Dezblowcaine
|3
|Interfor Completes Sale of Tacoma Sawmill Property
|Dec 2
|Ted Smith
|1
|Tacoma Asatru Kindred
|Dec 1
|Bolling
|1
|Officer shot earlier in Tacoma, Wash., has died
|Nov 30
|openmind693
|1
|lost cat
|Nov 26
|Concerned family
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC