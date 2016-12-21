Fish Brewing to open new pub on Tacom...

Fish Brewing to open new pub on Tacoma waterfront this summer

Fish Brewing Company has announced that it will open a new pub on the Grand Plaza at The Shops at Point Ruston in Tacoma. President Sal Leone said in a press release, "With a long-standing history of showcasing our products with quality food at our award-winning pub in Olympia, we are excited about bringing this experience to Tacoma.

