Fish Brewing to open new pub on Tacoma waterfront this summer
Fish Brewing Company has announced that it will open a new pub on the Grand Plaza at The Shops at Point Ruston in Tacoma. President Sal Leone said in a press release, "With a long-standing history of showcasing our products with quality food at our award-winning pub in Olympia, we are excited about bringing this experience to Tacoma.
