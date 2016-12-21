Culture Corner, A Guide to Cultural Organizations

The 54th Annual Singing Christmas Tree Dec. 23, 7:30 p.m. Life Center, 1717 S. Union Ave., Tacoma, WA 98405 lifecentertacoma.com This is the last chance to see this dazzling production, which has become a treasured holiday event for many families throughout Western Washington and beyond for 54 continuous Christmas seasons. Known for being one of the largest and longest running singing tree productions in the United States, Life Center's rendition has brought both holiday joy and hope to thousands of people since 1963.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tacoma Weekly.