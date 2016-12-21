Courtney Stodden puts on eye-popping display in racy holiday-themed ...

And Courtney Stodden certainly knew how to drum up attention for her new provocative Mistletoe Bikini song which was released on Wednesday. The 22-year-old reality star flaunted every inch of her figure in a diamond encrusted bra and mini skirt while bending over and getting lashed in the for her naughty Christmas carol which included lyrics 'crack the whip Daddy' and 'last night was amazing.'

