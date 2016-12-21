Bridal shop owner's arrest leaves brides hanging
Several women have reached out to KHQ about Cameo Bridal. Post Falls police confirm that on December 27th, the owner Misty Ceriello was arrested on several felony counts, including grand theft and forgery.
