Battle Creek man named in federal child porn case
A local agent for the U.S. Department of Homeland security was investigating a series of 12 child-pornography images that had been submitted by federal agents from a registered sex offender in Tacoma, Washington. The images were being circulated amongst law enforcement to see if the locations of the photos could be identified.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|2 hr
|Chris K
|29
|Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15)
|Dec 18
|Tacoma business o...
|5
|Party specifics in TAC
|Dec 16
|Dezblowcaine
|3
|Interfor Completes Sale of Tacoma Sawmill Property
|Dec 2
|Ted Smith
|1
|Tacoma Asatru Kindred
|Dec 1
|Bolling
|1
|Officer shot earlier in Tacoma, Wash., has died
|Nov 30
|openmind693
|1
|lost cat
|Nov 26
|Concerned family
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC