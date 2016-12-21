Allen reelected Washington State Legislative Board Chairman
Brother Shahraim C. Allen was reelected by acclamation to his second term as Chairman of the Washington State Legislative Board at its quadrennial meeting held in SeaTac, Wash., on November 16, 2016. Brother Allen is a member of BLET Division 238 who joined the Brotherhood on June 1, 2001.
