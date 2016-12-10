100 years ago in Spokane: City offici...

100 years ago in Spokane: City official excited about University of...

The possibility of making gas - the kind used in gas lamps - from wood instead of coal had local officials optimistic about cheaper energy in the region. The University of Idaho conducted experiments which successfully proved that artificial gas could be made from a distillation of wood.

