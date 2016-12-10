100 years ago in Spokane: City official excited about University of...
The possibility of making gas - the kind used in gas lamps - from wood instead of coal had local officials optimistic about cheaper energy in the region. The University of Idaho conducted experiments which successfully proved that artificial gas could be made from a distillation of wood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|2 hr
|Chris K
|29
|Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15)
|Dec 18
|Tacoma business o...
|5
|Party specifics in TAC
|Dec 16
|Dezblowcaine
|3
|Interfor Completes Sale of Tacoma Sawmill Property
|Dec 2
|Ted Smith
|1
|Tacoma Asatru Kindred
|Dec 1
|Bolling
|1
|Officer shot earlier in Tacoma, Wash., has died
|Nov 30
|openmind693
|1
|lost cat
|Nov 26
|Concerned family
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC