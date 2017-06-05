Woman stabs acquaintance, steals money on Syracuse's East Side, police say
Linda Williams, 55, of 203 Westmoreland Ave., Syracuse, has been charged with robbing her acquaintance. She was arrested after the early-morning stabbing on East Fayette Street, said Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Anti-Sharia law' march planned for Syracuse; c...
|1 hr
|Izlamistyranny
|8
|Snapchat sluts (Jan '15)
|17 hr
|That Dude
|8
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|17 hr
|Keeping it Real
|21
|Drug testing teachers during summer
|Wed
|Its A Cruel Cruel...
|10
|Cny Spca staggering after 194 abused cats, dogs... (Jun '14)
|Wed
|Feces
|4
|Drug Testing
|Jun 1
|Concerned Parents
|1
|ts melanie? (May '16)
|May 31
|Ts lover
|8
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC