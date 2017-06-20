Watch Syracuse firefighters' Facebook Live video of North Midler Avenue fire
More than 6,000 people so far have watched Syracuse firefighters battle a large fire Monday night on North Midler Avenue. Instead, they watched on their computers or smart phones as firefighters streamed video of the fire using Facebook Live on the Syracuse Fire Department's Facebook page .
