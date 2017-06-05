Victim in Syracuse Shooting Dies, Hom...

Victim in Syracuse Shooting Dies, Homicide Investigation Continues

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Your News Now

More than a dozen officers were at the scene, on the 600 block of Barnes Avenue, but at this point they have no information on a suspect. Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to call Syracuse police at 315-442-5222 or you can use the SPD Tips app.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
saint joseph medical center discriminite cla... 19 hr MORDHACI1 1
Drug testing teachers during summer Sat BoringSummer4You 8
Drug Testing Jun 1 Concerned Parents 1
News Cny Spca staggering after 194 abused cats, dogs... (Jun '14) Jun 1 Dave 3
ts melanie? (May '16) May 31 Ts lover 8
Fair and Square? May 31 Voter Fraud 1
Ilovekickboxing liverpool May 30 Hannah8737 3
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,575 • Total comments across all topics: 281,563,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC