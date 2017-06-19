Vera House opens new offices in Syracuse, hosts open house
Vera House is a comprehensive domestic and sexual violence service agency providing shelter, advocacy, counseling services, prevention programs and community coordination. The new offices are located at 723 James St., in Syracuse.
