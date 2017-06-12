Vehicle crashes into Syracuse nightclub, catches fire
At 11:23 p.m., Syracuse police and firefighters were called to The Lost Horizon dance and nightclub at 5863 Thompson Road after the vehicle struck the building, according to 911. Initially, there were reports of someone trapped inside the burning vehicle, according to unofficial police scanner reports.
