Vehicle crashes into Syracuse nightcl...

Vehicle crashes into Syracuse nightclub, catches fire

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

At 11:23 p.m., Syracuse police and firefighters were called to The Lost Horizon dance and nightclub at 5863 Thompson Road after the vehicle struck the building, according to 911. Initially, there were reports of someone trapped inside the burning vehicle, according to unofficial police scanner reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rapper Tyga suddenly cancels Turning Stone concert 2 hr Truth 1
Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area? Jun 16 JustSomeGuy 8
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Jun 16 Jarbo 24
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) Jun 16 justin 26
News Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c... Jun 15 Gaggy 8
News 'Anti-Sharia law' march planned for Syracuse; c... Jun 13 syr women need bu... 10
News Syracuse Improv Collective spotlights close-kni... Jun 11 Elise R Gingerich 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,146 • Total comments across all topics: 281,867,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC