VA to Replace Windows at Syracuse VA Medical Center
The contractor who receives the contract also may need to complete interior work during the window replacement project. The applicable North American Industry Classification System Code for this project is 236220, with a Small Business Size Standard of $33.5 Million. The VA anticipates the value of the contract to be between $2 million and $5 million.
