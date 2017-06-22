Upstate to train docs to treat Syracu...

Upstate to train docs to treat Syracuse's growing child abuse problem

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital is launching a new program to train doctors to treat child abuse and neglect, a growing problem in Syracuse and other communities. The three-year pediatric fellowship focusing on child abuse and neglect is one of only two such programs in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 22-year-old Syracuse man charged in Father's Da... 5 hr Truth 1
News Two men stabbed in Syracuse after fight at East... 12 hr Truth 1
News At rural Upstate NY barn, cock-fighters attache... 23 hr Classic Utica 22
News Mohawk Valley Gas Prices Higher Than Upstate Av... Sat 87 octane 9
Snapchat sluts (Jan '15) Jun 23 Lexi the scam artist 10
News Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo all rank among the... Jun 20 scorpio3 1
News Syracuse man gets 10 years for shooting victim ... Jun 20 Truth 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,367 • Total comments across all topics: 282,045,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC