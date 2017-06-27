Uber, Centro begin talks on providing...

Uber, Centro begin talks on providing rides for under-served Syracuse poor

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

A Centro bus drives on South Salina Street in Syracuse in this August 2011 file photo. As the ride-booking apps Uber and Lyft arrive in Syracuse, Centro officials are hoping to find ways the apps can benefit low-income public transportation riders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
North syracuse/liverpool apts 1 hr Sugarland 1
News At rural Upstate NY barn, cock-fighters attache... 21 hr Correct 23
News 22-year-old Syracuse man charged in Father's Da... Jun 26 Truth 1
News Two men stabbed in Syracuse after fight at East... Jun 26 Truth 1
News Mohawk Valley Gas Prices Higher Than Upstate Av... Jun 24 87 octane 9
Snapchat sluts (Jan '15) Jun 23 Lexi the scam artist 10
News Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo all rank among the... Jun 20 scorpio3 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,275 • Total comments across all topics: 282,093,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC