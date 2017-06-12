Tyrone Sampson, QB Chance Amie headline Syracuse football camp
In attendance were commits including four-star offensive lineman Tyrone Sampson and three-star athlete Trill Williams, as well as targets including three-star quarterbacks Chance Amie and Will Levis. Just got to Syracuse camp, where senior LB Zaire Franklin and other current players are leading the campers through stretches.
