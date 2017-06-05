Two Syracuse heart docs singled out for low patient death rates
Two Syracuse doctors who practice at St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center have some of the lowest patient death rates in the state for angioplasty and heart surgery, according to the state Health Department. Dr. Ziad El-Khally is one of 10 cardiologists in the state, and the only one in Central New York, with a risk-adjusted mortality rate for angioplasty significantly lower than the state average, according to a state Health Department analysis of data from 2012-2014.
