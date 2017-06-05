Two Syracuse heart docs singled out f...

Two Syracuse heart docs singled out for low patient death rates

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Two Syracuse doctors who practice at St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center have some of the lowest patient death rates in the state for angioplasty and heart surgery, according to the state Health Department. Dr. Ziad El-Khally is one of 10 cardiologists in the state, and the only one in Central New York, with a risk-adjusted mortality rate for angioplasty significantly lower than the state average, according to a state Health Department analysis of data from 2012-2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cny Spca staggering after 194 abused cats, dogs... (Jun '14) 3 hr Feces 4
Drug testing teachers during summer 21 hr no drugs for U 9
saint joseph medical center discriminite cla... Mon MORDHACI1 1
Drug Testing Jun 1 Concerned Parents 1
ts melanie? (May '16) May 31 Ts lover 8
Fair and Square? May 31 Voter Fraud 1
News Judge Awards $88K to Surgeon "Forced Out" for D... May 29 Truth 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,806 • Total comments across all topics: 281,588,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC