Three suspects surrender to Syracuse SWAT team after hours of negotiations
Three people suspected of pulling a handgun during a fight fled the area on bicycles and later ran into a house when spotted by detectives, Syracuse police said. Patrol officers were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. Thursday to the area of Milton and Willis avenues for multiple males fighting, police said.
