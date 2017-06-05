The friendlier skies: United Airlines...

The friendlier skies: United Airlines makes good on botching up student vacation

Officials, staffers, parents and students of Morristown Central School District were deeply satisfied with last week's decision by United Airlines to fully compensate those who spent more than $20,000 on a trip to Puerto Rico that had to be canceled at the last minute. About a dozen members of Morristown's senior class spent months raising the funds necessary to organize a trip to Puerto Rico around the Memorial Day weekend; they had booked their excursion through United.

