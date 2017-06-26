The Chainsmokers' new video shows singer as young Syracuse University student
The Chainsmokers' new music video for "Young" shows the singer and music producer growing up in a series of nostalgic photos and video clips, including baby pictures of him and bandmate Alex Pall. According to Billboard, director and close friend Rory Kramer compiled them all together chronologically to show the superstar DJ duo when they were young.
