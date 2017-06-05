Teen accused of stabbing 2 on Syracus...

Teen accused of stabbing 2 on Syracuse's North Side; one teen seriously injured

A teenager has been charged with stabbing two people Friday in Syracuse during a dispute that left one person seriously injured. A stabbing was reported at 3:06 a.m. Friday at Beecher and South Alvord streets on the North Side.

