Syracuse's BlueRock Energy named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2017
BlueRock Energy, a Syracuse-based energy services company, has been named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2017, the publication's second annual ranking in the private company sector. The 2017 Inc. Best Workplaces awards assessed 1,600 applicants based on benefits offered to employees and on employees' responses to a 30-question survey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
