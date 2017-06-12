Syracuse woman who stabbed abusive bo...

Syracuse woman who stabbed abusive boyfriend to death during fight acquitted of crime

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

An Onondaga County jury this afternoon found a Syracuse woman not guilty of manslaughter in the January 2016 stabbing death of her live-in boyfriend. Lakiesha Brown, 36, who confessed to killing David A. Jones, 43, inside their Charmouth Drive home, had rejected plea offers that would have sent her to state prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area? 15 hr JustSomeGuy 8
Paris Theater (Sep '16) 15 hr Jarbo 24
Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15) 15 hr justin 26
News Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c... Thu Gaggy 8
News 'Anti-Sharia law' march planned for Syracuse; c... Jun 13 syr women need bu... 10
News Syracuse Improv Collective spotlights close-kni... Jun 11 Elise R Gingerich 1
Snapchat sluts (Jan '15) Jun 8 That Dude 8
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,026 • Total comments across all topics: 281,815,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC