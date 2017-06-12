Syracuse woman who stabbed abusive boyfriend to death during fight acquitted of crime
An Onondaga County jury this afternoon found a Syracuse woman not guilty of manslaughter in the January 2016 stabbing death of her live-in boyfriend. Lakiesha Brown, 36, who confessed to killing David A. Jones, 43, inside their Charmouth Drive home, had rejected plea offers that would have sent her to state prison.
