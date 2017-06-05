Syracuse woman mulls 3- to 9-year plea deal in 'blood everywhere' death during fight
A Syracuse woman who confessed to stabbing her boyfriend to death -- but said he attacked her first -- will head to trial Monday unless she takes a plea deal first. Lakiesha Brown, 36, is considering a pretrial plea offer that would send her to prison for 3 to 9 years on a second-degree manslaughter charge.
