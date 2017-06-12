Syracuse University alum accepts 'Bes...

Syracuse University alum accepts 'Best Musical,' 6 Tony Awards for 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Stacey Mindich, center, and the cast and crew of "Dear Evan Hansen" accept the award for best musical at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York. Stacey Mindich, center, and the cast and crew of "Dear Evan Hansen" accept the award for best musical at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York.( SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- "Dear Evan Hansen" was the big winner of the Tony Awards Sunday and a Syracuse University alumna got to accept a top award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Syracuse Improv Collective spotlights close-kni... Sun Elise R Gingerich 1
News 'Anti-Sharia law' march planned for Syracuse; c... Jun 10 Truth 9
Snapchat sluts (Jan '15) Jun 8 That Dude 8
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Jun 8 Keeping it Real 21
Drug testing teachers during summer Jun 7 Its A Cruel Cruel... 10
News Cny Spca staggering after 194 abused cats, dogs... (Jun '14) Jun 7 Feces 4
Drug Testing Jun 1 Concerned Parents 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Microsoft
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,733 • Total comments across all topics: 281,712,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC