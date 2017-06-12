Syracuse University alum accepts 'Best Musical,' 6 Tony Awards for 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Stacey Mindich, center, and the cast and crew of "Dear Evan Hansen" accept the award for best musical at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York. Stacey Mindich, center, and the cast and crew of "Dear Evan Hansen" accept the award for best musical at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York.( SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- "Dear Evan Hansen" was the big winner of the Tony Awards Sunday and a Syracuse University alumna got to accept a top award.

