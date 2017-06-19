Syracuse to increase downtown security on nights, weekends
Using money from the Syracuse Industrial Development Agency, the city will add police cameras, security patrols and maintenance crews to the growing neighborhood. The changes come as Syracuse's downtown housing market continues to boom.
