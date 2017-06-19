Syracuse to increase downtown securit...

Syracuse to increase downtown security on nights, weekends

12 hrs ago

Using money from the Syracuse Industrial Development Agency, the city will add police cameras, security patrols and maintenance crews to the growing neighborhood. The changes come as Syracuse's downtown housing market continues to boom.

Read more at The Post-Standard.

