Syracuse teen guilty of shooting, paralyzing man after jailhouse basketball dispute
A Syracuse teenager was found guilty this week of attempted murder in the shooting of an 18-year-old man, who is now paralyzed below the middle of his back. Keith Escobar will face up to 25 years in prison for the Dec. 23, 2015 shooting at Genesee Park Drive and East Genesee Street, in Syracuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Anti-Sharia law' march planned for Syracuse; c...
|10 hr
|Izlamistyranny
|8
|Snapchat sluts (Jan '15)
|Thu
|That Dude
|8
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Thu
|Keeping it Real
|21
|Drug testing teachers during summer
|Jun 7
|Its A Cruel Cruel...
|10
|Cny Spca staggering after 194 abused cats, dogs... (Jun '14)
|Jun 7
|Feces
|4
|Drug Testing
|Jun 1
|Concerned Parents
|1
|ts melanie? (May '16)
|May 31
|Ts lover
|8
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC