Syracuse teen guilty of shooting, paralyzing man after jailhouse basketball dispute

A Syracuse teenager was found guilty this week of attempted murder in the shooting of an 18-year-old man, who is now paralyzed below the middle of his back. Keith Escobar will face up to 25 years in prison for the Dec. 23, 2015 shooting at Genesee Park Drive and East Genesee Street, in Syracuse.

