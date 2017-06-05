Syracuse shooting victim shows up at ...

Syracuse shooting victim shows up at Upstate University Hospital; police called

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Public safety officers at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse contacted the Onondaga County 911 Center late Sunday to say a man arrived with a gunshot wound to his leg. Public safety officers called the 911 center at 11:32 p.m. Dispatchers then alerted Syracuse police, who responded to the hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Syracuse Improv Collective spotlights close-kni... 14 hr Elise R Gingerich 1
News 'Anti-Sharia law' march planned for Syracuse; c... Sat Truth 9
Snapchat sluts (Jan '15) Jun 8 That Dude 8
Paris Theater (Sep '16) Jun 8 Keeping it Real 21
Drug testing teachers during summer Jun 7 Its A Cruel Cruel... 10
News Cny Spca staggering after 194 abused cats, dogs... (Jun '14) Jun 7 Feces 4
Drug Testing Jun 1 Concerned Parents 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,591 • Total comments across all topics: 281,698,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC