Syracuse shooting becomes homicide investigation after man dies from injuries
There are 1 comment on the The Post-Standard story from 5 hrs ago, titled Syracuse shooting becomes homicide investigation after man dies from injuries. In it, The Post-Standard reports that:
Crime scene tape blocks off the 300 block Richmond Avenue as police investigate a shooting June 19, 2017. Officers said a man in his 20's was shot and killed in the area the night before.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
|
#1 3 hrs ago
Yes and the police are the problems! Stay classy black communities!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|chuck schumet
|3 hr
|cuse
|2
|Rapper Tyga suddenly cancels Turning Stone concert
|3 hr
|lava
|2
|Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area?
|Jun 16
|JustSomeGuy
|8
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Jun 16
|Jarbo
|24
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|Jun 16
|justin
|26
|Planned Parenthood is integral to NY's health c...
|Jun 15
|Gaggy
|8
|'Anti-Sharia law' march planned for Syracuse; c...
|Jun 13
|syr women need bu...
|10
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC