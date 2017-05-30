Syracuse sex offender mulling plea deal for new sex offenses against a child
A Syracuse man who previously abused an 8-year-old girl is now facing the chance of prison time for abusing another child on five separate occasions. Johnny Gainey, 51, is facing rape and criminal sex act charges for having sex with a victim too young to consent.
