Syracuse remembers 49 killed a year ago at Pulse nightclub in Orlando
Forty-nine Central New Yorkers stood on the steps of Syracuse City Hall Monday night, holding placards with the faces of the 49 people killed exactly one year ago at Pulse nightclub in Orlando. One by one, they lifted the placards as Bob Forbes, president of CNY Pride, read the names and ages of each victim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Anti-Sharia law' march planned for Syracuse; c...
|2 hr
|syr women need bu...
|10
|Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area?
|13 hr
|JustSomeGuy
|6
|Syracuse Improv Collective spotlights close-kni...
|Sun
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Snapchat sluts (Jan '15)
|Jun 8
|That Dude
|8
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Jun 8
|Keeping it Real
|21
|Drug testing teachers during summer
|Jun 7
|Its A Cruel Cruel...
|10
|Cny Spca staggering after 194 abused cats, dogs... (Jun '14)
|Jun 7
|Feces
|4
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC