Syracuse police, SWAT team at stand-off on North Geddes Street
Syracuse police and Onondaga County Sheriff's office deputies are at a stand-off with a man they believe has a gun near North Geddes Street and West Belden Avenue in Syracuse on Thursday, June 8, 2017. SYRACUSE, NY -- Syracuse police and Onondaga County Sheriff's Office deputies Thursday night are at a stand-off with a man they believe has a gun in a home on North Geddes Street in Syracuse.
