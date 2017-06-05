Syracuse police, SWAT team at stand-o...

Syracuse police, SWAT team at stand-off on North Geddes Street

12 hrs ago

Syracuse police and Onondaga County Sheriff's office deputies are at a stand-off with a man they believe has a gun near North Geddes Street and West Belden Avenue in Syracuse on Thursday, June 8, 2017. Syracuse police and Onondaga County Sheriff's office deputies are at a stand-off with a man they believe has a gun near North Geddes Street and West Belden Avenue in Syracuse on Thursday, June 8, 2017.( SYRACUSE, NY -- Syracuse police and Onondaga County Sheriff's Office deputies Thursday night are at a stand-off with a man they believe has a gun in a home on North Geddes Street in Syracuse.

