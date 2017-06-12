Syracuse police search for suspect who stabbed 74-year-old man on Teall Avenue
Syracuse police say they are looking for a man who got into a fight with a 74-year-old man, then stabbed him Sunday morning. At 11:23 a.m., police responded to the 1100 block of Teall Avenue for a reported stabbing.
