Syracuse Orange finish 44th in Direct...

Syracuse Orange finish 44th in Director's Cup Standings

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician

The Syracuse Orange completed the 2016-17 athletic year with a 44th place finish in the Learfield Director's Cup with a total of 519.25 points this year. The Orange added 193.5 points during the Spring season from the following sports: Last year Syracuse finished 21st in the final standings with 853 points, which was the best finish in school history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hy tech transmission 2 hr Sugarland 1
Ilovekickboxing liverpool 7 hr giannaa 5
News Syracuse man admits murdering teen brothers ove... Thu rot in jail scumbag! 1
North syracuse/liverpool apts Jun 28 Sugarland 1
News At rural Upstate NY barn, cock-fighters attache... Jun 27 Correct 23
News 22-year-old Syracuse man charged in Father's Da... Jun 26 Truth 1
News Two men stabbed in Syracuse after fight at East... Jun 26 Truth 1
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,175 • Total comments across all topics: 282,145,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC