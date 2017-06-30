Syracuse Orange finish 44th in Director's Cup Standings
The Syracuse Orange completed the 2016-17 athletic year with a 44th place finish in the Learfield Director's Cup with a total of 519.25 points this year. The Orange added 193.5 points during the Spring season from the following sports: Last year Syracuse finished 21st in the final standings with 853 points, which was the best finish in school history.
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hy tech transmission
|2 hr
|Sugarland
|1
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|7 hr
|giannaa
|5
|Syracuse man admits murdering teen brothers ove...
|Thu
|rot in jail scumbag!
|1
|North syracuse/liverpool apts
|Jun 28
|Sugarland
|1
|At rural Upstate NY barn, cock-fighters attache...
|Jun 27
|Correct
|23
|22-year-old Syracuse man charged in Father's Da...
|Jun 26
|Truth
|1
|Two men stabbed in Syracuse after fight at East...
|Jun 26
|Truth
|1
