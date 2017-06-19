Syracuse native Matt Jordan ordered to stay away from 'RHOA' star Kenya Moore
Syracuse native Matt Jordan is being ordered to stay away from his ex-girlfriend, "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore . TMZ reports a judge granted the 46-year-old TV personality a one-year restraining order against Jordan, after a temporary restraining order ended in April.
