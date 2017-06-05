Syracuse men accused of sexually abusing teens at drug-fueled party head to trial
Syracuse men charged with sexually assaulting three teens at a drug-fueled party in September 2016 in the city will take their cases to trial. Ian P. Fleming, 20, Lamar K. Fitch, 26, and Ronald K. Jones, 47, were arrested in September after an investigation by the Syracuse Police Department's abused persons unit.
