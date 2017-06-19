Syracuse mayoral candidate says he assaulted people, sold drugs, carried guns
While asking a roomful of voters to elect him, Raymond Blackwell said he has assaulted people, carried a gun to parties and tried selling drugs. The comment was part of a head-turning closing statement during a mayoral candidate forum Monday night at the Southwest Community Center.
