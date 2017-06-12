Syracuse man gets 10 years in prison for sexually abusing girl for 7 years
A Syracuse man apologized today to his teenage victim, who he had sexually abused for seven years from the time she was 9 years old. Robert Gannon, 36, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by state Supreme Court Justice John Brunetti after pleading guilty before an indictment.
