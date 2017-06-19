Syracuse man gets 10 years for shooting victim in chest to steal $3
There are 1 comment on the The Post-Standard story from 14 hrs ago, titled Syracuse man gets 10 years for shooting victim in chest to steal $3. In it, The Post-Standard reports that:
Tyriek Spann was lucky to get a 10-year prison sentence today after shooting a man in the chest during a January robbery. It was "by the grace of God" that the 21-year-old victim wasn't killed by the bullet, which somehow missed all of his vital organs before exiting out his back, the victim and prosecutor said.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
This piece of Sh it should be locked up for life!!!!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo all rank among the...
|5 hr
|scorpio3
|1
|chuck schumet
|Mon
|cuse
|2
|Rapper Tyga suddenly cancels Turning Stone concert
|Mon
|lava
|2
|Syracuse shooting becomes homicide investigatio...
|Mon
|Truth
|1
|Hourly rate motels in Syracuse area?
|Jun 16
|JustSomeGuy
|8
|Paris Theater (Sep '16)
|Jun 16
|Jarbo
|24
|Tracy from summit auto nudes (Feb '15)
|Jun 16
|justin
|26
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC