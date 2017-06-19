Syracuse man gets 10 years for shooti...

Syracuse man gets 10 years for shooting victim in chest to steal $3

There are 1 comment on the The Post-Standard story from 14 hrs ago, titled Syracuse man gets 10 years for shooting victim in chest to steal $3.

Tyriek Spann was lucky to get a 10-year prison sentence today after shooting a man in the chest during a January robbery. It was "by the grace of God" that the 21-year-old victim wasn't killed by the bullet, which somehow missed all of his vital organs before exiting out his back, the victim and prosecutor said.

Truth

Bronx, NY

#1 13 hrs ago
This piece of Sh it should be locked up for life!!!!
