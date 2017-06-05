Syracuse man arrested after tricking Craigslist sellers with fake $100 bills
Over the course of nine days, at least five Central New Yorkers selling iPhones and other items on Craigslist agreed to meet a potential buyer outside 307 Catherine St. in the city of Syracuse. And each time, a man handed the Craigslist seller fake $100 bills and walked off with hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Syracuse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|saint joseph medical center discriminite cla...
|10 hr
|MORDHACI1
|1
|Drug testing teachers during summer
|Sat
|BoringSummer4You
|8
|Drug Testing
|Jun 1
|Concerned Parents
|1
|Cny Spca staggering after 194 abused cats, dogs... (Jun '14)
|Jun 1
|Dave
|3
|ts melanie? (May '16)
|May 31
|Ts lover
|8
|Fair and Square?
|May 31
|Voter Fraud
|1
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|May 30
|Hannah8737
|3
Find what you want!
Search Syracuse Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC