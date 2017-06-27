Syracuse man admits murdering teen brothers over a little bit of marijuana
There are 1 comment on the The Post-Standard story from 12 hrs ago, titled Syracuse man admits murdering teen brothers over a little bit of marijuana. In it, The Post-Standard reports that:
Toriano Newson, 19, will spend 40 years to life in prison after admitting to shooting to death Daniel, 17, and Ismael Diaz-Marrero, 19, on Grant Avenue. Newson admitted that he got a text message Jan. 10 alerting him that the brothers were in front of an abandoned house to sell pot.
United States
#1 7 hrs ago
It's the parents fault first for having these leeches and second for not raising them with any respect for human life! Lock the parents up too! I'm sure daddy is already there!!!
