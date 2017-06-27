Syracuse man admits murdering teen br...

Syracuse man admits murdering teen brothers over a little bit of marijuana

There are 1 comment on the The Post-Standard story from 12 hrs ago, titled Syracuse man admits murdering teen brothers over a little bit of marijuana. In it, The Post-Standard reports that:

Toriano Newson, 19, will spend 40 years to life in prison after admitting to shooting to death Daniel, 17, and Ismael Diaz-Marrero, 19, on Grant Avenue. Newson admitted that he got a text message Jan. 10 alerting him that the brothers were in front of an abandoned house to sell pot.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
rot in jail scumbag!

United States

#1 7 hrs ago
It's the parents fault first for having these leeches and second for not raising them with any respect for human life! Lock the parents up too! I'm sure daddy is already there!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ilovekickboxing liverpool 17 hr mdegiro 4
North syracuse/liverpool apts 21 hr Sugarland 1
News At rural Upstate NY barn, cock-fighters attache... Tue Correct 23
News 22-year-old Syracuse man charged in Father's Da... Jun 26 Truth 1
News Two men stabbed in Syracuse after fight at East... Jun 26 Truth 1
News Mohawk Valley Gas Prices Higher Than Upstate Av... Jun 24 87 octane 9
Snapchat sluts (Jan '15) Jun 23 Lexi the scam artist 10
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. South Korea
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,586 • Total comments across all topics: 282,113,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC