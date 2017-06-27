There are on the The Post-Standard story from 12 hrs ago, titled Syracuse man admits murdering teen brothers over a little bit of marijuana. In it, The Post-Standard reports that:

Toriano Newson, 19, will spend 40 years to life in prison after admitting to shooting to death Daniel, 17, and Ismael Diaz-Marrero, 19, on Grant Avenue. Newson admitted that he got a text message Jan. 10 alerting him that the brothers were in front of an abandoned house to sell pot.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Post-Standard.