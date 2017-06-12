Syracuse hotel-room murderer talks fo...

Syracuse hotel-room murderer talks for 37 minutes in court without saying sorry

A Lysander man who wrote down his plans to murder his girlfriend in a Syracuse hotel room -- then killed her with a brick and strangled her in her sleep -- came for sentencing today with a lot on his mind. David Schmidinger, 39, spent 37 minutes reading a prepared statement handwritten on yellow-lined paper and carefully organized in a folder.

