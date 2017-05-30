Syracuse hospital building $31 millio...

Syracuse hospital building $31 million heart center

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

St. Joseph's Health is building a new $31 million cardiovascular center that will consolidate services currently located in different parts of the hospital. The cardiovascular center is one of several renovation and expansion projects St. Joe's announced today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Syracuse Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drug testing teachers during summer Thu Enter Username 6
Drug Testing Thu Concerned Parents 1
News Cny Spca staggering after 194 abused cats, dogs... (Jun '14) Thu Dave 3
ts melanie? (May '16) May 31 Ts lover 8
Fair and Square? May 31 Voter Fraud 1
News Judge Awards $88K to Surgeon "Forced Out" for D... May 29 Truth 1
Anyone know michele sperry May 28 Get it going 3
See all Syracuse Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Syracuse Forum Now

Syracuse Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Syracuse Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Health Care
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. Tornado
  5. North Korea
 

Syracuse, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,209 • Total comments across all topics: 281,475,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC